CSI: Vegas trailer: Ready to dive in to CBS’ big revival?







There’s no denying that there are a lot of revivals on television these days. Yet, there’s potential still for CSI: Vegas to be one of the best.

Why could this show work when some others have not? A lot of it just has to do with the format of the show itself. The characters are iconic, but the cases themselves are often the star. A lot has changed since the original show was on the air when it comes to technology, and there’s also a chance to show some of that off, as well.

Is there going to be nostalgic with this show? Sure, but just based on the trailer below alone, we also get the sense that there’s a real push to balance that with something new. There are people in this world that you’ve never seen before, though you’re also going to get the likes of Grissom and Sara. We would imagine that CBS’ goal for the show is for CSI to be generational, where viewers of the original potential watch with their kids who were way too young when the first version was on the air.

Just in case you haven’t seen the logline — how the network themselves describes the show, take a look at that below:

CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network’s global hit “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas—the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Jason Tracey serves as executive producer and showrunner; Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen and Cindy Chvatal are also executive producers. Uta Briesewitz is an executive producer and directed (initial episode only) from a script by Tracey. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Remember that CSI: Vegas premieres on Wednesday, October 6. There is a lot to look forward to!

