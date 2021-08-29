Godfather of Harlem season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the finale tonight on EPIX, should you expect a Godfather of Harlem season 3 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road for the Forest Whitaker drama?

It goes without saying that there could be a demand out there for there for more episodes. After all, this is a show that features a fantastic actor and takes notes from the story of Bumpy Johnson. You have to imagine that this is a world that could be explored for a little while longer — especially since there are a lot of people out there who may not even know that much about it yet.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to bring in some of the bad news: As of right now, there’s no confirmation that there will even be another season! This is something that the network has to figure out based on their own internal data, and there is no timetable as to precisely when they could make this decision. It’s obviously our hope that they do so sooner rather than later, largely to ensure that viewers stay confident about the future. Also, it’s valuable for networks like EPIX to do this since they are still working to get a mainstream audience.

So in the event that the show is renewed, when could it conceivably premiere? Odds are, you will be waiting for a good while. There was a good year and a half between the premiere of the first and second season, though some of that was likely due to the global health crisis impacting the entire TV industry. Our hope is that things could move a little bit faster in a season 3, and that we could see new episodes again by the end of 2022.

As we noted earlier, though, the ball’s in the court of the network. We just have to sit back and see precisely what they decide.

Do you want to see a Godfather of Harlem season 3 renewal over at EPIX?

