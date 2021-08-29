UFO season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime? The latest







Following the big finale today, can you expect a UFO season 2 renewal over at Showtime? Or, is this the end of the road for the docuseries? As you would imagine, there’s a lot we have to dive into within this piece.

The first thing that we should note here is fairly simple: This project from JJ Abrams was only meant to be four episodes. We’ve yet to see any evidence that there was a plan to have this be an annual thing or to explore America’s fascination with spacecrafts long-term.

Of course, with that being said it does feel like this is the sort of project that could be revisited down the road for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the idea that this fascination is not going to be going anywhere in the near future. There could also be more stories or ideas that could be explored down the road — we’d paint a comparison here between UFO and Cosmos, which ended up existing beyond its initial first season.

Even if there is no UFO season 2, we do think it goes without saying that Showtime would love to work with JJ Abrams again. Why wouldn’t they? They’ve got one of the most prolific producers in the world today as a creative partner here and if they don’t explore more of this subject, they could figure out something else to do with similar themes. Why not tackle urban legends or some other scientific phenomena that has a little bit of evidence behind it?

As for how UFO performed at the network, that’s a little hard to gather — remember that Showtime doesn’t reveal viewership data via their app or any streaming services. As it turns out, that is also where the majority of people opt to watch some of their shows.

