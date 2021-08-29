Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 15 (finale) spoilers: Bishop battle







Next week on Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 15, we’re going to be seeing a finale like no other. Think of the stakes! Also, think of who we’re going to be saying goodbye to. There are some big changes coming after this episode, which carries with it a pretty hilarious title of “The Fungus Amongus.” No one does episode title puns quite like this show!

If you are interested in getting some more news on the Legends of Tomorrow season 6 finale now, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

SEASON FINALE – When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop’s (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan, that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amidst a battle Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (615). Original airdate 9/5/2021.

For Bishop in particular, this is the sort of episode that could define him as a villain. That is something that this show hasn’t always been exceptional at — season 2 probably had the best overall villains, even if we think season 4 had some good moments thanks to Ray Palmer being temporarily possessed. It’s also possible that this finale will give us a better sense of what the season 7 villain will look like — or, at the very least, explore some of what the general themes could be.

Also, remember that moving into season 7, Matt Ryan will be playing a different character. There’s an opportunity to see him in a totally-different light!

