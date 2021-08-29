Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, August 29?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? There’s a lot to discuss in this piece, and a lot to look forward to.

With that being said, we don’t want to be the sort to drag out the bad news — let’s go ahead and get some of it out of the way now. There is no new installment airing on the network tonight, and the same goes for next week, as well. We’re not as surprised with the latter, mostly because it’s going to be Labor Day Weekend and a number of Sunday shows are taking the week off.

Here’s where things get a little more exciting: When the series returns on September 12, it will be doing so in-studio! This will mark the first episode of the show in this format since the start of the global health crisis almost a year and a half ago. It’s something that Oliver and the crew have probably been working hard towards for quite some time, and we’re sure that a number of health and safety measures are firmly in place. It could almost feel weird getting used to that environment again after seeing John in the “bank void” — more than likely, though, they’ll find a way to figure it out.

When the show returns, more than likely we’ll have new episodes for a couple of months until the end of the season. Typically Last Week Tonight goes off the air in mid-November and we expect that to be the case again. Does anyone else feel like this season has really blown by? It certainly feels that way.

No matter when the show comes back, we have a feeling that we’ll still be hearing more about Afghanistan. There was a lot of time devoted to it last week and we imagine that it will be revisited sooner rather than later.

