Heels episode 4 spoilers: The house fire; Ace’s next move







As we now prepare ourselves for Heels episode 4 on Starz, there are a few different things that are clear. Take, for starters, the fact that Ace Spade is now officially on the dark side. He turned heel on his own accord in episode 3, recognizing that there wasn’t any way to win the audience back by forcing it on them. There was a reality to this that often imitates what we see in the ring in real life; to be a Face, you need to be embraced organically. Ace realizes now that being a bad guy is the way to build the DWL and his own career; otherwise, he’ll just be humiliated and shamed at every turn.

It’s a given that there’s going to be tension in the ring moving forward; yet, there’s also going to be tension outside of it after a house fire hits Jack’s home. For some more on that, be sure to check out the full Heels episode 4 synopsis below:

After a house fire forces Jack and his family to move in with Carol and Ace, the two brothers put their differences aside and their heads together to generate a DWL promo to further grow the league’s fan base.

We have to imagine that this fire will destroy any hope of Jack and his wife eventually taking a trip to Machu Picchu; it didn’t seem like something he was going to do anyway, but he now has another financial excuse. He’s going to have to pinch pennies and further figure out a way to promote the league. He’s also gotta figure out how to keep some of the other wrestlers happy; the cries of nepotism are going to inevitably grow as he continues to push his brother as the star. Also, remember that he is the one who currently has the belt and that can’t be ignored.

