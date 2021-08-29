Where is Jesse Metcalfe on Chesapeake Shores season 5; Is Trace gone?







Where is Jesse Metcalfe on Chesapeake Shores season 5, and is his character of Trace gone from this world for good? It’s fair and understandable to wonder all of this after the events of this past episode.

So what can we tell you for the time being? It’s rather simple and it starts with this: Metcalfe is gone from the show. It was his decision to leave and this past episode was Trace’s goodbye. He’s off on what is effectively a journey to find himself, and that means we’re at the end of the road for him and Abby. Sure, you never know for sure what the future holds, but we don’t think the writers are just going to hold on expecting that this character re-enters the world again down the road. The show must go on and you’ll see the beginnings of that tonight.

Moving forward without Metcalfe is going to be an interesting test on Chesapeake Shores, largely because you’re talking about someone here who is the male lead. A good percentage of this show revolved around his relationship with Abby! That’s not an easy element of the story to replace, but we also don’t have a sense that they are going to be looking to do it immediately. Instead, we feel like this is something that will play out a little more over time, and that the writers will be patient as they start to plot out what the remainder of the story looks like.

As for whether or not the series loses any viewership without Jesse on board, that’s something that we’ll get a better sense of in the days ahead. We hope that it will be similar to When Calls the Heart, where the vast majority of the audience was still there even after the show lost Jack.

