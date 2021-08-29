Vigil episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Rose Leslie, cast?







Following today’s big premiere on BBC One, it only makes sense to wonder what’s next on Vigil episode 2. This is a show that has a lot of promise from the get-go, and it of course starts with having Rose Leslie at the center of the action. You’ve known her from Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, and even The Good Fight, and this is once again a very-different role. This time around she’s investigating what happened aboard the Vigil, and she’s going to discover that there’s so much more going on here beyond just a murder. Are politics at play here? How much is she going to put herself in jeopardy in the process?

Expect the folks at the BBC to be somewhat-guarded in terms of how much they want to give away in advance here; nonetheless, we’ve got the full Vigil episode 2 synopsis below with some other updates on what’s coming:

Kirsten (Rose Leslie) believes she is now investigating a coordinated attack.

A new lead takes her into the heart of Scottish politics, and to the discovery of an earlier cover up. Amy (Suranne Jones) starts to question who she can trust aboard Vigil, when a message land makes her realise she has been deliberately undermined.

While this show is only six episodes long, we do think that we’re going to see Vigil take its time handing down answers. This is one of those shows that really fuels itself by keeping you guessing and wondering what is around every turn. When you think about it, ultimately it makes a lot of sense that Martin Compston would be involved here — think about all the work that he’s put in on Line of Duty over the years.

We have a feeling that audiences are going to like this show quite a bit — but we’ll get a better sense of that when ratings come out over the next few days.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Vigil right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Vigil episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







