Succession season 3 spoilers: Will the pandemic be a plot point?







We know that the production of Succession season 3 was very much impacted by the global health crisis. Is it going to be written into the story of the HBO show, as well? It’s a fair question to wonder, especially since so many different programs across the board have addressed it. Reviews for pandemic-centric stories have been all over the map; some programs have done a thoughtful job of bringing the terrors of the virus to the screen, whereas others have drug it out too long and failed to give viewers much of an escape.

When it comes to Succession, it looks like executive producer Jesse Armstrong opted more for escapism than layering in topical plot-points. In a fantastic profile over at the New Yorker, it is revealed that Armstrong opted to not incorporate the health crisis into the new season. We understand that it would have caused the team to dramatically change much of their story, which had been planned out prior to the onset of the virus. (Filming was originally going to start right around the time productions were shutting down in 2020.)

Also, we have a feeling that Armstrong would like to kick off season 3 shortly after the events of season 2, where Kendall Roy made a pivotal move against his father Roy. More than likely much of the season will revolve around that, and honestly we’ll probably have enough of this family being irresponsible that you don’t really need to throw the virus in there, as well. (We have a feeling that some of these characters would handle it in the worst way imaginable.)

While there is no premiere date as of yet for Succession season 3, we do know already that it’s going to start in the month of October. Odds are, more information will be unveiled over the coming weeks.

