Chicago PD season 9 spoilers: First photo hints at cliffhanger aftermath







After what happened to Kim Burgess in this past finale, you have to imagine that the Chicago PD season 9 premiere is going to be emotional.

Is Marina Squerciati’s character going to survive? For the time being, we’re hopeful — mostly because she wasn’t dead at the end of the finale. That’s not to say that she is out of the woods, or that this experience won’t hang over all of Intelligence. We also saw Voight both bury and burn Roy’s body, something that definitely feels like him diving right back into his old ways.

The photo above is one of the first ones revealed for the upcoming September 22 episode entitled “Closure,” and doesn’t it feel almost like a bookend to the finale? You can see the glare of what looks like a fire right in Hank’s face as he looks down, and we personally believe that what happened in the finale has to come back. So much about season 8 was about reform and whether or not Voight could evolve as a cop past who he was. Regardless of the circumstances that led to his decision, this is going to be a hard secret (both literally and figuratively) to stay buried. There’s also another person who could be at risk in all of this in Hailey Upton.

Beyond what’s going on with Voight, there could be some positive news coming for Upton and Halstead — but will that include a wedding? Don’t get us wrong, we do want to see the two tie the knot eventually. We’re just not sure the timing is right after the finale and they shouldn’t rush into anything. They clearly love each other, so just seeing this relationship continue to prosper and blossom is going to be a great thing moving forward. (Fingers crossed that it does…)

What do you want to see coming up on the Chicago PD season 9 premiere?

