Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 28, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, or is this lengthy summer hiatus still very-much going strong?

It obviously goes without saying that the sketch-comedy show has missed out on a lot of material over the past few months, which is the same sort of problem that they go through every single time they take a break. By the time the show airs, often most of it is just deemed irrelevant and the timely sketches that could’ve been out there are dumped in the trash.

Unfortunately, we’re not quite done with the summer hiatus as of yet. There is no new episode tonight and technically, we’ve yet to even hear an official premiere date. Odds are, it will be either the last Saturday of September or the first one of October; that is typically the way the show does things and for now, we have a hard time seeing that change.

So will there be an announcement on a host soon? We tend to think that will happen at least a couple of weeks before the premiere. We know that there are some rumors out there that Kim Kardashian could be the first host for season 47 but for now, we’ll believe that when we see it. The reality star would be an odd choice for the first episode back, especially since SNL has a tendency to go more with established performers and safe bets for their premieres. You want to get the season off on the right foot, as opposed to someone who is going to be inherently polarizing. Those hosts still happen (we don’t have to tell you that), but we tend to see more of them a little later on in the season.

Hopefully at around the time we hear about the first host, we’ll also hear more about the returning/new cast. There’s been rumors and speculation about that all summer long.

