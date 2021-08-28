NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Who’s dressed up on set?







Is there a different sort of mission coming up on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, at least for one of the show’s cast members? You gotta wonder after seeing one of the latest on-set teases.

For more on that, why not turn to Caleb Castille? In a post on Instagram below, you can see the actor behind Rountree all dressed up on set. What’s going on here? We’re already thinking that the character may have some sort of undercover mission that turns him into a virtual James Bond. There could be a lot of fun that comes with that!

Perhaps more so than any other show within this franchise, NCIS: LA loves to send their characters undercover — and we’re typically thrilled with it. For the actors, we also have to imagine there being something fun about pretending to be someone else for a little while — other than, of course, the person that they are already playing. We also imagine that tackling actions sequences is a thrill in its own right; after all, this is such a change-of-pace from what you’re doing the rest of the time on the job.

Remember that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is premiering on CBS this October — judging from the fact that the show is a handful of episodes into filming at this point, we’ll probably be waiting for a while to see what’s going on with Rountree. We’re okay with that, but let’s still cross our fingers and hope that there are entertaining moments aplenty coming around the bend leading up to it. The first preview for what’s coming should be available at some point in September.

