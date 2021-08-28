Big Sky season 2 spoilers: Someone new from Jenny’s past…







If you were looking for one more reason for excitement with Big Sky season 2, we’re pleased to report we’ve got it within!

According to a new report from Deadline, Logan Marshall-Green of How It Ends is going to be a series regular on the ABC drama, and he is going to be someone in Travis who could complicate the world quite a bit for Kathryn Winnick’s character of Jenny. Check out the logline below for more information on that:

An old friend of Jenny (Winnick) and her late husband Cody (Ryan Phillippe), Travis has been working undercover on a local drug ring for long enough that the line between Travis and his undercover alias Stone has begun to blur. Travis will cross paths with Jenny, whose new case overlaps with his undercover work. While Travis and Jenny will try to keep their relationship professional, they have a shared history as well as unresolved feelings that will make their partnership both difficult and dangerous.

So it’s possible that Travis eventually becomes some sort of romantic interest for Jenny, but in reading this alone it’s hard to determine whether he is going to be a friend or foe for anyone. Instead, the more likely situation here is that he’ll be someone who straddles all sorts of lines and is rather hard to figure out as a result of that. Given that this show is hardly short on complicated characters already, having him on board will only add to the intrigue.

In case you missed the news yesterday, John Carroll Lynch is also going to be returning to Big Sky for season, and early clues suggest that he will be playing the twin brother of the deceased Rick Legarski. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have True Blood alum Janina Gavankar play a character in Ren who could turn out to be the Big Bad of the entire season.

Remember that Big Sky season 2 will premiere at the end of September on ABC.

