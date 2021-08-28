Heels episode 3 video: CM Punk talks playing Ricky Rabies!







When Heels episode 3 airs this weekend on Starz, you’re going to see a legendary wrestler coming on board the show in CM Punk. Ironically, though, he will not be playing himself.

In the video below, you can see Punk (real name Phil Brooks) discuss playing his character of Ricky Rabies, a notable wrestler brought in by Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) to get more attention to the DWL. It’s on the same night that Jack’s brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) is also returning to the ring. He wants butts in the seats and bringing Ricky in is a way to do it, even if his wrestling character is next-level crazy.

CM Punk is also joined in this video by Bonnie Somerville, who is playing the role of Ricky’s valet Vicky Rabies. Her character is every bit as over-the-top, and we have to believe that it was a total blast for her to take on this role. It’s pretty much different from every single thing she’s done and you can tell she’s having fun just talking about it.

The timing for Heels episode 3 could not be more fortuitous, as CM Punk just recently returned to the world of professional wrestling after a hiatus to mass applause. It’s a great way to get more attention around this show, which two episodes in has done a great job of telling a compelling story. Much like another sports-related show right now in Ted Lasso, we would argue that Heels is not necessarily about the sport it is presenting. Instead, the primary goal here is to tell a story about family and the world that bides them together. After what happened between Jack and Ace, it’s pretty clear at this point that it’s going to take a lot of work in order to patch together some of these old wounds. We’re very-much curious to see what some of that looks like.

