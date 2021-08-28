Kevin Can F Himself renewed for season 2 at AMC, AMC+







One of summer TV’s best shows is going to have a chance to shine again — and probably become even darker than it was the first go-around.

This week, AMC confirmed that they will be bringing back Kevin Can F Himself for another batch of episodes! The Annie Murphy-led series was one of the most creative entries of the year, as it told a dark stories hidden within a sitcom world. It bended genres in a way that we rarely see, and of course it continued Murphy’s fantastic run on TV that started with her on Schitt’s Creek. What is it about her being on shows with provocative titles?

In a statement about the renewal, here is what Dan McDermott, president original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, had to say:

“It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before … We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

Just in case you were wondering why Kevin Can F Himself was renewed at the time it was, it has every bit to do with the show’s success on AMC+. The episodes premiered there prior to airing on the linear network and per The Hollywood Reporter, it was the biggest series launch in the streaming service’s rather short history. Any program that gets consumers to spend their money and sign up is one that a network is going to want to keep around. It just so happens that this one is also pretty fantastic.

What do you think about Kevin Can F Himself being renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







