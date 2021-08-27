Station 19 season 5: What should a first-look promo show off?







At some point sooner rather than later, we’re expecting to get a full promo for Station 19 season 5. With that in mind, it’s high time we wonder over the following: What is going to be in it? What is there to be excited for insofar as content goes?

While we have Andy in the picture above, we’re not actually sure that her journey would be the top priority of a season 5 teaser. Instead, it could be the aftermath of the big cliffhanger in which Maya lost her job — but doesn’t even realize it just yet. We’re of course curious to see if we’ll see the moment of her finding out on-screen, or if the show will flash forward to the aftermath. We want to get a few glimpses of where she is, how she’s doing, and the tension that could be there between her and Sullivan.

Of course, Andy’s own relationship with Sullivan could be the focal point of a preview, given that the two have gone through so much already. There are so many relationships at this point within the Station 19 world that at least a couple of them could be brought up in a promo — we’d love for there to be something hopeful for fans of Dean and Vic but for now, that feels unlikely. That feels more like a finale storyline than something they’d address right away at the start of a new season.

Remember that promos are often for potential new viewers as much as longtime fans; don’t be shocked if there aren’t any significant spoilers in a new promo. Instead, we could just see hype around a potential Grey’s Anatomy crossover (ABC loves these) and also daring rescues and action sequences. We’d say that with promos in particular, it’s best to expect little and hope to be surprised.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 5?

