The Witcher season 2: Is there already hope for a season 3?







We know that The Witcher season 2 is going to be arriving on Netflix on December 17, and it’s one of the more high-profile releases this year.

When you think about that, it’s of course inevitable that you’d imagine a season 3 is on the way — consider the spin-offs! Consider the ratings! Consider that this is one of the biggest entertainment brands out there these days! However, it doesn’t seem as though a season 3 is assured, at least not yet. Some of this may be due to negotiations, but we also have to remember that The Witcher is not a cheap show to make; that could be a part of the reason why Netflix is biding their time.

With that being said, it’s also worth noting that the majority of Netflix’s shows are not renewed or canceled before they premiere their latest season. What happened today with Cobra Kai getting an early renewal is the exception rather than the rule.

Speaking to reporters from the TCA Summer Press Tour (per PC Gamer), here is what executive producer Lauren Hissrich had to say on the subject of the future:

“There has been no formal renewal … In fact, right now my focus is on Season 2. I mean, we have this airdate now, we’re going to launch on December 17. There is still a lot of work to be done in post-production. So I’m back and forth between Los Angeles and London completing that, and that is just where all of our focus is right now, because we need a great Season 2 if we have a hope of having a Season 3.”

We don’t want to say that The Witcher season 3 is a foregone conclusion, because that does invalidate everyone’s efforts in watching season 2. Let’s just put it this way: We’d be really shocked if the show doesn’t get renewed. It’d be one of the most stunning cancellations in recent memory, in fact.

