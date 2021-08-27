Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 3 promo: Learn more about Evan







Chesapeake Shores season 5 is now in a new era, and we’re curious already to learn how all of this will shake out.

Do we think that Trace will still be mentioned on the show here and there? Probably. You can’t just forget that someone like him had an impact on Abby and the entire world of the show. However, there’s a time jump this season for a reason: We do think there’s a real need here for new beginnings. Some of that come come in the form of Evan.

In the video below you can get at least a small taste of what this character is bringing to the table. What we love about Evan right away is that he’s a little bit eccentric — as many super-successful people are. He hates calling anyone by their last names and prefers to be as casual as possible in all conversations. He’s clearly got a specific way of doing things that works for him. However, this doesn’t mean that Abby is going to follow all of his “rules.” She’s her own person and she makes that very clear in the promo.

Is there a chance for a romantic connection here someday? We don’t think you can rule anything out given that Chesapeake Shores is very much a show about love stories; however, it’s hard to envision this being a priority in the early going. As a matter of fact, it’d be somewhat frustrating if it was the only priority. There are so many layers to this show, including all the members of the O’Brien family! Also, if you love romance, rest assured that you’re going to have a chance to see a wedding a little bit later this season. That part is still very much here.

