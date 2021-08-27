Charmed season 4 will have new showrunners; new character details







When Charmed season 5 premieres on The CW in the new year, it’s going to look and feel very much different. Not only will there be a new cast member following the departure of Madeleine Mantock, but there are also new showrunners behind the scenes!

According to a report from TVLine, Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco and Nicki Renna are taking on the title of showrunners while Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro step aside to develop new projects. The two will remain on as executive producers behind the scenes.

Here is what each of the new showrunners had to say in a statement — and there are some hints about a new character enclosed…

Lieber – “We feel super blessed to be taking the helm at this moment when things are starting over. We’re bringing in a totally new character who we can do anything with, and it’s just exciting. We hope to make a season where it’s like, ‘Buckle up and strap in, because anything’s possible.’”

Falco – “I’ve been on this show since Day 1, and I’ve had three years now to see different showrunners put different spins on the series. [Renna and I] have had a lot of time to think about things we want to see more of on the show. We both have weird, quirky senses of humor and sensibilities. We’re looking forward to taking that and putting it front and center.”

Renna – “We’ve all been here in the trenches, shaping this show and loving it. It’s been like raising a child together. We’re excited to step into more of a leadership position and take the show to places we’ve been wanting to, with storylines and emotional arcs that really excite us. We’re three very different people in terms of our personalities, backgrounds and interests, but we work really well together.”

The new season of Charmed will hopefully announce its new cast member at some point over the next few months, but we’re sure that Macy’s death will be a story point for some time. The trauma of losing someone like this has to be a key part of what’s ahead.

What do you think about this changing of the guard moving into Charmed season 4?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

