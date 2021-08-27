





As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, there are a couple of big twists that need to be addressed!

First and foremost, let’s get into the Bantr of it all. We’d all been led to assume that Ted was the secret man Rebecca was texting back and forth using the app — as it turns out, that is not the case! Instead, it is one of the team’s own players in Sam. Remember how Keeley encouraged a lot of Richmond’s players to get on board the app … and here we are. (There is actually a fun moment between the two of them in season 1, if you go back and watch Sam going into her office.)

It goes without saying that the idea of Sam and Rebecca being together could be all sorts of troublesome, given the power-dynamic issues and the questions of favoritism that could come from this. Nonetheless, we feel like this has to be explored eventually.

The other big twist is the one that may have a lot of people out there sobbing: Ted being holed up in Sharon’s office at the end of the episode, fresh off of what looks like a panic attack. We hate seeing the character in pain, but it’s something that felt like a long time coming for a multitude of reasons. One of the largest issues with this show has long been Ted living in another country away from his son — that’s a huge sacrifice that he’s making for the sake of a job and we don’t get enough of the emotional toll it takes on him. Now, we could be starting to get some of that. It’s hard to imagine his ex-wife and kid taking residence in the immediate future, so how does he reconcile that? Clearly, Sharon’s recognized that Ted needs help for a while; it’s why she has repeatedly told him to set up an appointment.

What do you most want to see on Ted Lasso season 2 episode 7?

