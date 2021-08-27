Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Head of Household, week 8?







Who won Head of Household on Big Brother 23 tonight? As you would expect, there are spoilers within from the episode…

As we prepared for the installment tonight, we knew in advance that there were videos that played in the house yesterday. This suggested very much that we were going to get some sort of memory test, more than likely a Q&A that could be resolved in a matter of minutes.

If you do want to score some additional Big Brother 23 video content, be sure to check out what we have on the subject below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming all season and we don’t want you missing any of them.

So who is the person who needs to win the competition the most? Beyond a shadow of a doubt, it’s Claire! While Sarah Beth is the likely target, she can’t compete this time around. Claire could easily go in the event that Sarah Beth wins Veto, so she doesn’t want to run any risk here. Alyssa also faces some jeopardy, but the entirety of the Cookout alliance should be safe. They’d be smart to take out Xavier since he’s a huge threat, but it’s probably too early at the moment.

The competition

Tonight, we saw that the houseguests specifically studied NFTs of themselves throughout the season — it was really all about memory mixed with a little luck. (This was a true/false quiz, after all.) Claire was one of the first people out, so that didn’t help her cause.

This came down to Tiffany, Alyssa, and Hannah — Tiffany was the winner! She now has power for the first time, but what will she choose to do with it? Sarah Beth feels like the easy target for now but we’ll see where things go moving forward.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Big Brother

What do you think about the latest Big Brother 23 Head of Household?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







