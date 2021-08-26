The Hype season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max? The latest







Following the finale today, can you expect The Hype season 2 to happen over at HBO Max? Or, is the more likely scenario that this show ends up canceled?

Let’s kick things off with where things stand for the time being — there is no official word on a renewal as of yet. While there may be a cause for optimism, optimism does not necessarily equal additional episodes coming your way!

The good news here is that we’ve seen HBO Max already show faith in some of their other reality series. We’ve seen Legendary renewed all the way up to season 3 so far while FBoy Island, which recently premiered on the service, now has a season 2. They want to give their brands time to grow so why not do the same thing here?

The Hype definitely feels like it has a home in the fashion-competition space. While there are some other series out there, few of them have the same exact focus on streetwear or practicality. It has an energy and style all its own and there’s going to be so much more to expand its brand in season 1. Think of season 1 as a great chance for the show to see what works and what doesn’t — after this, they can take that feedback and go right back to the drawing board. This is something that we’ve seen a lot of other reality shows do over time to gradually improve year after year.

For the time being, we’d say to be patient and cross your fingers — in the event that there is a season 2 for The Hype announced, odds are it will be a little later this year. Since it takes a little while to produce new episodes of any show, we’d say to expect to wait until 2022 to actually see it come back — provided, of course, that the renewal comes in over the next few months.

