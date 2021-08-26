grown-ish season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The Luau party







At the center of grown-ish season 4 episode 9 is a luau party: Shouldn’t that make for a good time? On the surface, you would like to think so.

Then, you remember the nature of this show: Anytime something looks like a good time, more often than not it doesn’t turn out that way. This is a show where chaos can come out of almost any situation and on this upcoming episode, you are going to see some tension form between Zoey and Aaron. For a few more details all about that, be sure to check out the full grown-ish season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

At a luau party with the crew, Zoey accepts Luca’s career advice, making Aaron uncomfortable. Doug and Kiela navigate a roadblock in their relationship, while Vivek tries to help Nomi and Ana take their minds off the LSATs.

This is one of those episodes where it can be easy to settled down and just live in the moment; however, you have to remember that there’s a potential endgame that needs to be set up! It hasn’t been confirmed as of yet that season 4 is the final season; yet, we’re absolutely at a point where we’re worried over the future and there may not be that much of the story left.

Of course, things are always going to get messiest right before the resolution — we just hope that some of these characters have a good time at the luau party before everything starts to hit the metaphorical fan.

