The Good Fight season 5 finale: Is Mandy Patinkin leaving?







Following the end of The Good Fight season 5, have we seen the end of the road for Mandy Patinkin? Is he someone we could have back for more?

There were a number of surprises within this week’s finale episode, though from this vantage point the biggest one was seeing Diane and Kurt somehow not get divorced. We don’t quite know how the show will work Gary Cole into season 6 now, given that he’s a full-time cast member over on NCIS. Luckily, the two shows do at least share the same parent company and that could make it easier to sort out schedules.

So what about Patinkin? The Homeland alum was a fantastic addition to the season and if there’s a reason to bring him back, we’d love to see it happen. For the time being, though, it does not sound as though a firm decision has been made. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Robert King had to say on the subject:

We had so much fun with him. We [actually] added one more episode [to his contract] this year because we were having so much fun with him. When the [writers’] room [convenes for Season 6] we will talk about it. It all comes down to whether we can all agree on how it would work.

There are of course a number of things to be considered, whether it be story concerns, the budget, or of course Mandy’s own interest and his schedule. Both Robert and fellow EP Michelle King don’t seem to have an interest in ending the show immediately; there is as of this writing no firm timetable. For us we’d like to see at least a couple more seasons. There’s been so much turnover the past few years that we’d at least like some consistency before things wind down.

Do you want to see more of Mandy Patinkin on The Good Fight moving forward?

