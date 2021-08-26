Big Sky season 2 spoilers: John Carroll Lynch returning







There were a number of exciting Big Sky season 2 details revealed at ABC’s TCA panel today, but let’s start with casting news! We never saw this coming, but it looks as though John Carroll Lynch is going to be back for a particularly important role.

So what will that role be? Per Deadline, producers didn’t necessarily confirm 100% — but it is within the canon of the show that the late Rick Legarski has a twin. Not only that, but the promo below seems to be narrated by none other than Legarski’s brother, which only adds more to the overall sense of intrigue here. Who is this guy, and is he someone who is going to be out for revenge?

While at the TCA panel today executive producer Elwood Reid noted that there are a number of adversaries coming on the new season, but that the prominent one is going to be Ren, the new character played by True Blood and Sleepy Hollow alum Janina Gavankar. This should be exciting, largely because she’s on paper so different from anyone we saw in the first season. (Of course, there are still some plot-related threads left over from the first season, as well.)

Big Sky season 2 is currently poised to premiere on ABC come Thursday, September 30, and we’re thrilled to have a better sense of what’s coming up now. This show should remain as twisted and action-packed as ever this go-around and we’re very-much curious to see where all of the chips are going to fall. It’s fair to assume that Jenny and Cassie are still going to be at the center of everything, even if the two characters were in a good bit of jeopardy near the end of season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







