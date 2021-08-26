Blue Bloods season 12 video: See some behind-the-scenes comedy







While occasionally we get a laugh or two out of watching Blue Bloods, let’s face it: The top priority of the show is not to make you laugh. This is why we cherish every behind-the-scenes moment of humor that we can possibly get.

So what does that mean today? How about a chance to get a musical number (of sorts?) featuring Baker herself in Abigail Hawk — with a playful assist from Gormley a.k.a. Robert Clohessy thrown in there for good measure. There are no major spoilers for upcoming episodes in here; instead, this is largely just a reminder that these actors love being around each other on set and back the most of some of their downtime.

We have to believe that at this point, Blue Bloods is one of the more tight-knit ensembles within the entire TV world. A number of these actors have worked with one another for well over a decade at this point, and that’s without even mentioning all of the time they spend with some of the crew. Given that they are also often dealing with serious subject matter, we have to imagine that it’s also somewhat of a relief to lighten things up and do some other things here and there.

So what are we going to see for the likes of Baker, Gormley, and Garrett on the upcoming season? More than likely, the three of them are going to be there in order to take on more of Frank’s signature ethical dilemmas. They may each get a spotlight episode or two over the course of the season, but it’s hard to speculate as to when that will be. All we can say, for the time being, is that the new season is set to arrive on October 1.

