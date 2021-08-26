Doctor Who season 13 spoilers: Are huge changes coming soon?







There’s a good chance that you’ve heard the news already about Doctor Who season 13 — this is the final full season for Jodie Whittaker as Doctor! She’ll have the role until the end of some specials next year, but this is the last full batch of episodes that we’ll see her in this role. The same goes behind the scenes for showrunner Chris Chibnall, who is also departing after some of these specials.

So how will the show move forward? It goes without saying, but there is going to be some significant changes behind the scenes sooner rather than later. Speaking at the recent Edinburgh TV Festival, BBC’s Director of Drama Piers Wenger (per Elliot Gonzalez) made it clear that “As with any change of Doctor and showrunner, we’ll be radical [with the future of the show…] Change is ahead.”

What will this change look like? The showrunner part of the equation is almost too impossible to predict, mostly because the producers can do more or less whatever they want there without cause or panic. The Doctor part of it is a little easier to estimate for a number of different reasons. We’re sure that the new showrunner (who will likely help to choose the lead) isn’t going to want a carbon-copy of Whittaker — she was great but being The Doctor has never been about emulation. Instead, it’s about creativity and finding a way to properly innovate in this franchise.

The good news is that the BBC won’t rush making any announcements. We have a hard time thinking they’ll reveal the new Doctor until at least the end of season 13 — they could even wait until after one of the first specials! They’ll play it cautious since they don’t want to take attention away from some of Jodie’s final appearances on the show.

