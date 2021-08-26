America’s Got Talent results: Storm Large, Michael Winslow & Instant Save







Tonight marks the final America’s Got Talent semifinal show! There are seven more acts moving forward to the next round, and this is one that’s going to tough to predict.

Why is that? It’s in part due to the odd nature of last night’s episode. Simon Cowell disliked more than half of the acts taking part in the show last night, and some of them were potential fan favorites. He even told Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer act Lea Kyle that her audition was better than her latest performance. Brooke Simpson and the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team are likely the two favorites coming out of last night’s show, but we’ll have updates on the Instant Save and so much more throughout the night.

Instant Save – The acts that still have a chance of moving on thanks to the public are Michael Winslow, Storm Large, and UniCircle Flow. Are we surprised with any of this? Not really, though we’re sure that some conspiracy theorists felt like Winslow having a longtime following was going to help him dramatically. That’s not always the case. UniCircle Flow being here is a little shocking; we didn’t think they would be up for the Save at all.

Acts moving through automatically – Can we give a round of applause to Rialcris! This is not the sort of act that always gets a ton of love on this show. There was also great news for Chapkis Dance Family and Lea Kyle — this is great for a variety of acts! Finally, you can add World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Brooke Simpson to the list — not exactly a shock here at all.

Instant Save winner – Michael Winslow is going to be around for a little while longer!

Judges’ Save – We didn’t have a tie this week! UniCircle Flow is moving forward to the next round and we’re somewhat surprised — yet, the perception here may be that Storm already had a chance to save herself courtesy of the wild card.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now!

What do you think about the latest round of America’s Got Talent results?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







