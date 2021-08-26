MasterChef Legends episode 13, 14 preview: Road to the semifinals!







Curious to learn more about MasterChef Legends episode 13, or the installment following that up next week? We’ve got an epic two-hour block coming that will feature, by far, the most difficult challenge so far.

From our vantage point, there are few things as challenging as having to do a Chef’s Table recreation. This means that you’re having to cook right in front of your guests, or in this case a lineup of Michelin Star chefs. How do you keep your composure in that environment? They are there to judge your food and it’s mad intimidating. There’s also that teamwork component and being around some of the same people for so long can be trying.

Of course, these two hours will also contain another Mystery Box challenge, mostly because where would this show be without them? We’re getting closer to the semifinals and things are only going to get more and more intense; we hope that the remaining home cooks are prepared accordingly.

If you’re curious in getting a few more details now on what’s next, we suggest checking out the full MasterChef Legends episode 13 synopsis below:

Four legendary chefs grace the MASTERCHEF kitchen for a one-of-a-kind Chef’s Table team challenge that pits boys against girls. It’s an intimidating Michelin Star lineup as Val Cantu, Jonathan Yao, Sherry Yard and Tanya Holland take a seat in the MASTERCHEF restaurant, to judge a two-course menu created by the home cooks. Then, legendary French chef Ludo Lefebvre joins to guest judge a Mystery Box challenge with a twist. The home cooks are challenged to make two elevated French Bistro-style dishes in 90 minutes to guarantee themselves a spot in the semifinals in the all-new “Legends Dinner/Ludo Lefebvre – Timed Out Mystery Box” two-hour episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1113/1114) (TV-14 L, V)

This is probably our favorite part of the competition — we know enough of the contestants remaining to be invested in that. Meanwhile, there aren’t so few contestants remaining that the show feels stretched-out.

