In the Dark season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Is Murphy falling apart?







As we prepare for In the Dark season 3 episode 9 on The CW next week, can we all agree that Murphy’s gone through it? Just this year alone she’s been on the run, found herself alone, and now is in a place where it feels like the walls are closing in around her? This is a really hard spot for her to be, and we wish we could say that things were going to get easier in the near future.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full In the Dark season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

COMING APART – When Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) starts to spin out, Felix (Morgan Krantz) takes matters into his own hands. Also starring Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat. The episode was directed by Clara Aranovich and written by Corinne Kingsbury & Yael Zinkow (#309). Original airdate 9/1/2021.

Why is The CW being so secretive about some of these episodes? It is pretty bizarre that for whatever reason, they withhold more details about In the Dark in advance than almost any one of their other shows. Hopefully, though, this story will prove itself to be worth the wait — Felix “taking matters into his own hands” could be a positive thing for his future. However, there are always some inevitable challenges when you choose to burst into a situation alone. That’s something that we hope that he’s prepared for.

In general, we know that we just need to be prepared for anything. This is a show where various twists and turns can lie on the other side of any corner; we’re getting close to the home stretch of the season and things will probably just get more chaotic from here.

