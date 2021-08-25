Riverdale season 5 episode 14 spoilers: ‘The Night Gallery’







There is a lot to be excited for on Riverdale season 5 episode 14, but can we start things off with just the overall vibe? On the surface, “The Night Gallery” feels almost like an old-school episode in that it’s creepy and putting the overall mystery first. Betty and Alice are going to keep an investigation alive; meanwhile, Cheryl reacts in a big way after making a fascinating discovery. There’s a lot that will happen from start to finish, and no matter where things end, it’s setting the stage for the return of Josie and the Pussycats one week later.

Also, did we mention that Mädchen Amick is directing the episode? We always love it when cast members have a chance to be even more involved behind the scenes.

For a few more details now, check out the full Riverdale season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists the help of Archie (KJ Apa), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Reggie (Charles Melton) after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie each confront events from their past. Erinn Westbrook also stars. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by James DeWille (#514). Original airdate 9/1/2021.

For the Archie and Jughead storylines, it feels as though Riverdale is continuing to work on fulfilling a promise. From the start, the show has tried to slowly unpeel layers of what happened to these characters during the time jump. It’s been smart so far, largely because it has thrown that extra layer of mystery into the mix. It gives you questions about the present, but then of course also questions buried in the past.

