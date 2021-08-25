Is Sistas new tonight on BET? Season 3 episode 11 hopes







Is Sistas new tonight on BET? For those of you who are eager to get an answer to that question, we’ll have that — plus, a further look at what is coming down the road.

So where do we kick things off here? It has to be by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no installment on the air tonight, as this past episode was none other than the midseason finale. We’re now in the midst of a hiatus that is leaving us with a lot of lingering questions.

When will we get an answer to some of them? Later this year, or at least that is what BET has indicated so far. All signs suggest that the show is coming back on the air this fall (October, to be specific), and we feel like over the coming weeks we’ll get both a return date and some more footage of what lies ahead. In coming back in October, there’s an opportunity for the show to be wrapped for the season by the time this year comes to a close.

As for the long-term future beyond season 3, nothing is official as of yet — but we also don’t think there is anything to be worried about at present. Sistas is one of the few shows on cable TV that actually has a stable audience year-to-year; the live ratings right now are just as good as they were at this point a year ago with season 2. So long as that remains the cast and the cast/Tyler Perry remain interested in being a part of the show, we gotta imagine that there are many more years to come within this world. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Sistas right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Sistas season 3 moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







