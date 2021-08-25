Clickbait season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following its big premiere on Netflix today, can you expect a Clickbait season 2? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? There are, just like you would imagine, a few different things well worth talking through here.

Here’s where things stand at this particular moment in time: It’s unlikely that another season of Clickbait will happen. The American/Australian co-production starring Adrian Grenier) was billed as a limited series from the start; because of that, the story was written with a defined beginning, middle, and end. No one was making this with visions of a second season front and center in their mind.

Is it possible that something more could still happen behind the scenes? It’s probably something we can’t rule out, but with that being said, it’s also not something we would feel confident about. Much of the show’s “future” will depend largely on the numbers it draws. If millions upon millions watch the entirety of the show the whole way through, we could see some season 2 discussions happening — but that doesn’t mean it will get the green light. Netflix is cautious when it comes to renewals, and also isn’t afraid to end something even in spite of great ratings. They kept The Queen’s Gambit a one-season thing despite there being an outcry to extend that universe somehow. It’s a similar philosophy to what HBO has taken on as of late, opting to not do additional seasons of shows like The Undoing and Lovecraft Country. (Sure, they did order another season of The White Lotus, but it’s going to be more or less an anthology.)

If there is one bit of advice we would hand down right now for fans of Clickbait, it’s simply to enjoy the show that is in front of you and don’t expect any more. It’s better to not get your hopes up that way.

