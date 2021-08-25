Nine Perfect Strangers episode 5 preview: Surprise guests & vivid dreams







As we prepare for Nine Perfect Strangers episode 5 on Hulu next week, there are a number of different things to wonder about.

Take, for starters, this: Does Masha really have anywhere the control that she thinks she does over the retreat? The ominous message at the end of episode 4 suggests not so much. We know that she’s been dosing some of the guests in secret already and now, she’s ready to up that to another level. What are the side effects? Judging from the preview that’s available online, there could be vivid dreams, paranoia, and greater fear. Amidst it all, though, Masha claims that they “are on the precipice of something great.” Of course, there’s a different between Nicole Kidman’s character thinking that and then everyone else agreeing.

Elsewhere in the episode, Francis (Melissa McCarthy) will have a visitor, someone who could put much of her time at the retreat into an utter tailspin. This show will continue to showcase more of the Mike & Molly star’s dramatic chops and we more than welcome that.

In the end, it feels like the doses will control much of the ebb and flow of the series for now, at least until more and more of the layers around Masha start to unravel. Episode 4 was not as eventful in a lot of ways as the first three, but some of that may be the direct result of the show’s structure. Some days, after all, are poised to be less chaotic than others and the writers could be setting the stage further for shocking events later on down the road.

Remember now that we are in the once-a-week part of the show’s rollout. It was nice to get a grand kickoff in the form of three episodes last week, but that’s not going to be happening for the remainder of the season.

