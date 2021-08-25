The Flash season 8 spoilers: Brandon Routh, Chyler Leigh on board







We’ve heard for a while that The Flash season 8 was going to be doing some epic stuff at the start of the season, but we had no idea it would be something like this.

Today, The CW confirmed that a five-episode arc at the start of season 8, entitled Armageddon, is going to bring back a number of familiar faces to work alongside Team Flash. Some of the performers appearing in this arc include Brandon Routh (The Atom), Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Katherine McNamara (Mia Queen), Osric Chau (Ryan Choi), Tom Cavanagh (Reverse Flash), and Neal McDonough (Damien Darhk).

In a word, this sounds awesome — there are several people in here that we haven’t seen in more than a year and we were particularly annoyed about the way that Routh was written off of Legends of Tomorrow. We had a chance to see more of McNamara as Mia but her Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off never came to pass.

The logline for Armageddon gives you a good sense of what’s coming:

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.”

Meanwhile, here is some more of what executive producer Eric Wallace had to say on the subject of what lies ahead:

“‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

What do you think about this The Flash season 8 event?

