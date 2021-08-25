What if…? episode 4 spoilers: A dark turn for Doctor Strange?







Following this week’s big Loki-centric installment, What If…? episode 4 next week is looking to (big surprise) go in another totally-different direction.

So who is the focus this time around? This in terms of Doctor Stephen Strange, who will have an episode coming up based on morality, darkness, and also to some extent tragedy. There are so many times in life we’ve heard the expression “use your powers for good rather than evil.” Much of this episode could be a literal expression of a lot of this.

Like with past What If…? episodes, Disney+ is being somewhat specific about the content that will be present here. They will give you a main character and a general premise, but not too much more than that. Nonetheless, there are a few different things that we’re curious about entering episode 4 when it comes to its large-scale impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know that Doctor Strange as a character will have a big role to play in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which may prove to be the most significant feature films put out following Avengers: Endgame. This could serve as an opportunity to dovetail into that movie using parts of the story in this episode. Remember that there is multiverse talk aplenty leading into No Way Home so we do think anything is possible. We know that What If…? episodes are largely meant to be standalone, but we do still believe that they could be incorporated in some interesting ways moving forward.

Ultimately, the best advice we can give you entering episode 4 is the same as what we’ve handed down for weeks: Let your imagination run wild. It’s hard to speculate too much about where the story will end, but we hope this show continues to be a fascinating celebration of the MCU in animated form.

