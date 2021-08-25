Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Is a chance at a house flip growing?







As of tonight, the state of vote on Big Brother 23 is going to be that much more interesting than we thought it would be over the weekend. While we can’t guarantee that a house flip is happening, it seems as though there’s a chance.

So where does the idea of keeping Derek X. come from? A big part of it is Tiffany, who feels like the current game is getting away from her and the balance of power is tilting more towards other people, including Xavier. She likely feels like with both Sarah Beth and Alyssa still in the game, the guys in the Cookout are in a better spot than the women. Sarah Beth is loyal to Kyland, while Xavier is close to Alyssa. While Claire is technically close to Tiffany, she also hasn’t won much of anything. She also won’t be a huge target for the guys moving forward the way Derek X. is.

Thanks to Tiffany’s conversations and Derek X.’s campaigning tonight, it feels like all three Cookout women are strongly considering trying to keep him around. Here lies the problem: They need one more vote to make it happen. Who does that come from? Azah is speaking to Xavier as of this writing but for now, it doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere altogether productive.

From our perspective, Derek F. is really the only feasible option — Azah and Tiffany could both lean on him, making it clear that he’s another guy to keep in the house who will be a target. Also, there’s no way in the world that Derek X. would come after his fellow Derek as a target.

Would you keep Derek X. around if you are a part of Big Brother 23?

