Ray Donovan revival movie: Showtime on a possible premiere date







We know that there is a Ray Donovan revival movie coming to Showtime eventually — but when can you actually expect it? That’s what we want to do our best to break down here?

Let’s kick things off with this: The final chapter will be here reasonably soon, even though it’s not something you should expect to see tomorrow. Speaking (via Deadline) while at the TCA Summer Press Tour earlier today, Showtime revealed that you’ll see the two-hour farewell in the first quarter of 2022. Network programming head Gary Levine noted that the main driving force for the movie was fan reaction to the initial show’s cancellation:

“We did hear from fans, and we are nothing if not responsive to our audience. I think this Ray Donovan two-hour movie will go a long way to making that landing more graceful.”

This is one of the big problems that Ray Donovan had after season 7 — the cancellation came totally out of nowhere and there was no real closure for Ray or any other character. That made it stand out amidst of the network’s other programming — Homeland and Shameless each had their own proper series finale. Even Dexter technically had one many years ago, even if it was extremely polarizing to a lot of people out there.

Hopefully, this farewell will restore some good will to the world of Showtime. Personally, we’re of the opinion that if you’re a premium-cable network like this, it’s all the more critical that you hand out a proper ending to a show so many years into its run. There are people out there who are not only investing their time into a show like this; they are also investing their money. Showtime’s not cheap! Sometimes the consumer side of the industry gets lost on a lot of people who are out there.

