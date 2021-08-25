Yellowstone season 4: Could another spin-off be coming beyond 1883?







As it turns out, 1883 is not the only idea from the Yellowstone world that could be coming to fruition — at least according to new reports.

In a new post over on Deadline, it is reported that a Yellowstone spin-off is one of many projects either in the writing or casting stage over at Paramount+. There are no other details available as of this time, but we certainly do understand it. 1883 is a show that can easily gain a lot of traction, but there are also some significant challenges with it. Take, for example, it being a period piece that totally eliminates the possibility for any crossovers. Also, you know how the story of Dutton Ranch goes; there’s not all that much in the way of suspense here.

Our hope would be that a new spin-off would revolve either around characters on this show or ones who could turn up here and there — just to add greater depth to it. With a visionary at the center of everything right now in Taylor Sheridan, we’re sort of envisioning the future of Yellowstone in a way that is similar to what Starz is doing with Power right now. They’ve got a number of different spin-offs and so far, every single one of them is working in their own way.

Ultimately, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that something more is revealed by the end of the year — it’d be great to learn about it during season 4 itself!

Do you want to see another Yellowstone spin-off on the way?

