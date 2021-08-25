America’s Got Talent: Storm Large named wild-card semifinal act!







Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent we were excited to see performances, but also to learn who the wild-card act was going to be!

There were multiple contestants up for the honor thanks to a Peacock special premiering earlier this month, and of the group, we thought that Matt Mauser was far and away the favorite to take the spot. He not only had a great voice, but also an emotional story that would endear him to viewers out there.

Yet, the show surprised us almost right away! At the start of the episode, Storm Large was declared the winner and the person who has a chance to compete moving forward. She does have a fan base that has been supporting her for many years and clearly, they came out in a big way to offer some support. We do think that she delivered in her performance during the live show tonight, though admittedly, we never saw a cover of “Take on Me” coming in a million years. That’s especially the case when you think about the pace here!

So was this Peacock special a success for America’s Got Talent as a series? For the time being, we have to imagine that this is the case. It allowed some viewers to flock over to the streaming service, and we know that they are very intent on promoting the streaming service to the best of their ability. We do think that the show will find some other ways to integrate Peacock moving forward, though we’d be shocked if there’s another wildcard special there next year. (We do think that there’s going to be a wildcard for the semifinals, but it’s more likely that they will be picked by the judges or production.)

