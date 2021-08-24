Fantasy Island episode 4 spoilers: A journey through time







There’s a lot to be excited for when it comes to Fantasy Island episode 4, at least in terms of a story that brings something new to the table. The title here is “Once Upon a Time in Havana” and over the hour, you’re going to see a story about family, about tradition, and in the end, about music. Isn’t that one of the universal languages that we all understand?

Below, we’ve got the full Fantasy Island episode 4 synopsis with some additional updates right now as to what to expect:

Percussionist Alma wants to be accepted by her tight-knit Cuban family, but to understand why they disapprove of her musical career, she must revisit their history in the all-new “Once Upon a Time in Havana” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Aug. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-103) (TV-14 L,V)

We do appreciate that this episode is somewhat simple in its approach, and the reasoning for that is pretty easy to understand: You’ve only got an hour! Fantasy Island is not the sort of show supremely invested in telling some of these long-term stories and with that, you have to cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time. The last thing you want is to overly complicate things.

If there is one thing to be concerned about if you’re enjoying Fantasy Island, it is the ratings that we’re seeing from it so far. The second episode generated just a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic and that is the sort of thing that should definitely make you worried about a season 2. We know that this show didn’t really have a great chance from the start — Fox was, after all, sticking it on the air right in the worst possible spot in the summer. They couldn’t even make their pseudo-sequel to Beverly Hills, 90210 work here.

