David Makes Man season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at OWN? The latest







Following tonight’s finale on OWN, can you expect a David Makes Man season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? We’ll talk through what we know so far in this piece, as well as take a look at the current ratings.

Let’s begin with where things stand officially: As of right now, there is no word as to whether or not there will be more of the coming-of-age drama. Do we think there’s value in another season? Absolutely, since this show has a chance to be so topical and we don’t really think there’s that much out there quite like it.

Unfortunately, where things get a bit tricky is looking at the ratings. Season 2 of the show on average dropped more than 40% of the live ratings from season 1 in the 18-49 demographic; that sort of decline rarely ever bodes well for a show’s long-term future. When comparing it to some of OWN’s other shows, it is generating half of the numbers of Queen Sugar and less than a third of the numbers of The Haves and the Have Nots earlier this year. While it’s hard to compare all programs to some of the network’s biggest hits, it’s still important in order to gauge whether or not OWN wants to continue to invest in David Makes Man.

If the show does end up getting a season 3, the #1 thing that they need to do is work a little bit harder in order to promote it off-network. Unless you are a devoted watcher of OWN, how much have you heard of the show? It needs a way to reach a wider audience, especially since thematically there’s a lot in here viewers would like and relate to.

Hopefully, we’ll hear about a decision one way or another by the time we get to the end of the year; that would make a 2022 premiere possible, if of course we get a renewal.

