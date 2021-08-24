America’s Got Talent: World Taekwondo Team, Lea Kyle locks to advance







As we look towards tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, who should we be 100% confident about in terms of their odds to advance? There are a few things to talk through in this piece, so let’s get into it!

First and foremost, let’s start by noting that the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team should probably be considered the favorite to win the competition at this point. They’re the best at they do; not just this season, but probably ever in terms of martial arts on this franchise. (This may also be one of the few seasons of this show where there isn’t a runaway favorite; it might have been Nightbirde had she been able to continue in the competition.)

Beyond this group, though, we’d say that there are three other acts who feel, pending a potential disaster, like a sure thing to go through. Magician Lea Kyle got a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum and proved herself to be far more than your standard quick-change artist. We foresee America really getting behind her. Meanwhile, singer Brooke Simpson has a built-in audience already thanks to her team on The Voice. Finally, we’ve got someone in Michael Winslow who has been well-known to people for many years on end.

Once you get past these four, the competition gets more interesting. The wild-card winner tonight has an interesting advantage in that they’ve already got a mobilized fan base, but will that matter all that much in the end tonight? We can see someone like magician Klek Entos being an X-factor entering the episode, but he could end up splitting some of his following with Lea, who is more likely to get prime positioning during the episode.

Luckily, we’re about to see if these predictions are correct! This episode of AGT is a mere matter of minutes away.

Do you think that the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Lea Kyle are the biggest America’s Got Talent locks entering tonight?

