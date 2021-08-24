The Blacklist season 9: Do Reddington, Cooper need to trust each other?







We’re starting to slowly approach The Blacklist season 9, and there remain all sorts of questions about what it could look like. Megan Boone is gone from the show, and other than Liz’s death, it’s hard to fathom a clear starting-off point. Are there more criminals to track down? Can Reddington recover?

No matter where the story goes from here, one thing feels clear: Reddington and Cooper probably need each other than ever before.

As we look ahead towards this relationship in the new season, we have to think that the two are harboring some regrets. While they may have different end goals, there are some intersections here and there. We know that both men do want some dangerous criminals off the street, and the two of them also wanted to protect Liz. Moving forward, they may need to take stock in what is left: Agnes, and also their reputation. We do think Harold doesn’t want to be thought of as just the director of an FBI Task Force presumably shut down by Panabaker. He needs something more.

Reddington and Cooper have known each other for decades; this is in a lot of ways one of the show’s most complicated relationships. Without Boone in the cast anymore it feels like now is the right time to explore this further, and for these two to realize that in order to make the world a somewhat-better place, they truly need to trust each other.

Also, if you’re Reddington, what do you have to hide at this point? Should Harold really care who he is if he’s just a means to an end?

Do you think that Reddington and Cooper need each other more than ever entering The Blacklist season 9?

