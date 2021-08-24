Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? More season 2 news







Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Within this piece we’ll hand down an answer to that question — and beyond just that, set the stage for the future.

So where do we begin here? Let’s break the bad news: There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it’s pretty simple: Last week was the season 1 finale! We’re going to be waiting a while now to see what the future holds; by a “while,” think in terms of 2022. The show is unfortunately not a part of the fall schedule, and clearly The CW wants to ensure that the writers and producers have enough time to continue to make things great.

One of the big surprises at the end of season 1 was the arrival of Natalie to this world from elsewhere in the multiverse — as you would expect, that’s going to complicate things given that he is the daughter of a different Lois Lane.

So when will the creative team dive into this further in season 2? Think right away! In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following the season 1 finale, executive producer Todd Helbing had the following to say:

We get into that in the first episode [of season 2]. The thing that I loved so much about this version of Lois Lane is you see all of her personal struggles and what she’s overcome to be who she is, and I think we’re going to reveal a lot more of that in season 2. So Nat is certainly a part of that.

We expect a full Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date will surface at some point later this year — once we get that, hopefully a full trailer will follow. We’re probably going to be waiting a good while for both of them, so patience will be required here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







