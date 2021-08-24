Stargirl season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Will Pat come clean?







As you prepare for Stargirl season 2 episode 4 on The CW next week, there are a number of things to think about. Take, for example, whether or not Pat is going to tell Courtney the truth.

Even going into this season, we knew that Luke Wilson’s character had some sort of a secret. Since that time, we’ve learned a little more of how it relates to the Big Bad Eclipso. There are a few more things that we’re going to have an opportunity to figure out during this episode, and we also imagine that the drama is going to escalate all across the board. Take, for example, with The Shade back in town, or with Cindy getting closer to executing her plan.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Stargirl season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS – As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz (#204). Original airdate 8/31/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is one of those episodes that feels key to cracking open the Eclipso storyline in a whole new way. The writers have built that character up slowly, knowing most likely that he’s going to have a key part of the overall endgame. Suffice it to say, we’re very-much excited to get to that … while also terrified for some of the show’s main characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







