Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Treat Williams returning as Lenny Ross







Blue Bloods season 12 is currently in production, and the show is set now to bring back another familiar face!

In a new post on Twitter, actor Treat Williams confirmed that he recently spent some time filming as Lenny Ross — he also gave us a rare look at Tom Selleck behind the scenes! This is one of the few shots we’ve had of Tom as Frank Reagan since the start of production last month.

As for what’s bringing Lenny and Frank back together, there are a wide array of possibilities here. Given that the two of them were once partners many years ago, there is always a chance that a ghost from the past could eventually reveal itself. Or, there could be something new in the present that causes the two to team up once more.

What we like about Williams coming back now is that it offers up something different for Frank to do as a character. We get so few peeks into his friendships outside of the Commissioner’s Office, and this is one that also happens to carry with it a professional past. We also hope further that this means some other longtime characters are going to come back to the show this year. We know that season 11 was a tremendous challenge for a lot of people, especially since the global health crisis made it harder for guest stars to flutter in and out.

Given the timing of Williams’ appearance, we imagine that we’ll see him a few episodes into the new season. For the time being, the plan is for Blue Bloods season 12 to air starting on Friday, October 1 on CBS.

Thanks Tom Selleck and #Bluebloods always a pleasure. Two old pros pic.twitter.com/8GTI4exBm9 — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) August 20, 2021

