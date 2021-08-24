Yellowstone season 4 has fun with premiere date news in new promo







In the event you didn’t know already, Yellowstone season 4 finally has a premiere date! It’s something a lot of us have waited a long time for, and also pestered the Paramount Network about on a number of different occasions.

When you consider all of this, it’s hard to blame the folks at the network’s promo department for having a little bit of fun with this after the fact.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new teaser courtesy of the network that plays around with the show’s premiere date — it splices together clips from past episodes that make some of the main characters look surprised, happy, or anxious that the show is finally coming back. There’s nothing in here that constitutes a big spoiler, nor is there anything in here that offers up more information about what to expect in the premiere’s opening minutes. It really doesn’t matter, since the whole purpose of this is just to put a smile on your face.

Remember now that Yellowstone season 4 is going to arrive on the Paramount Network when you get around to Sunday, November 7 — two episodes are airing straight out of the gate, and the upcoming 1883 prequel will be kicking off on Paramount+ in December. Clearly, the network is planning a lot of great stuff to help you make up for lost time here.

As for another official teaser or a trailer with new footage, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that something more will arrive next month.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

