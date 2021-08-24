Your Honor renewed for surprise season 2, Bryan Cranston returning







Here is some Showtime news we definitely did not expect today — there is a Your Honor season 2 coming with star Bryan Cranston.

When we think back to the end of season 1, it honestly felt like we’d seen the story of Michael go full-circle. So much of the original premise was about covering up a tragedy, and it made sense on some level that the story would end with another tragedy on top of it.

So why bring the show back? We have to imagine that there’s another compelling story. Showtime confirmed today that season 2 would bring back Bryan Cranston and premiere in 2022; here is what network entertainment head Gary Levine had to say in a statement:

“We were blown away by Your Honor — by the power of [EP Peter Moffat’s] storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!’”

One of the reasons to bring back Your Honor has to do with the show’s overall success — it increased in popularity as the season went along and, in turn, more viewers discovered its existence. Sometimes with these premium-cable dramas it can take a little bit of time in order to find an audience and ultimately, such was the case here.

Here’s to hoping that we get more news about the second season before too long. One of the things that we are excited to see unfold here is a story all about if Michael can find redemption — is that possible after all that he has done?

What do you think of Your Honor being renewed for a season 2?

