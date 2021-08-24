Dexter season 9: Will a spin-off come after New Blood airs on Showtime?







There’s a lot of Dexter season 9 news coming out today courtesy of Showtime’s presence at the TCA Summer Press tour, and it begins with how the network is seeing the series itself. Are they leaving the door open for a season 10?

If they are, let’s just say that they aren’t exactly making that clear with how they are talking about it.

Speaking (per Deadline) today, network head Gary Levine strongly indicated that the plan is to make Dexter: New Blood a proper farewell, not so much to continue the story for years on end:

“Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn’t do it justice in the end. That has always been a burr under my saddle. We’ve always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was. It took a long time for Michael [C. Hall] to be willing to revisit the role. We’re thrilled to get [Clive] Phillips back. We finally got to a place that I just can’t wait to show the world.

“We call it a limited series but the rules say it can’t be a limited series if it’s coming from something that was on the air for a long time. So we call it a special event here. For me, it’s a revisiting of Dexter and a proper finale for a brilliant season.”

Levine did not rule out the idea of a spin-off taking place at some point down the road, but it doesn’t feel like this is something that is a focus right now. We think a lot of this could be based on who is actually a good candidate in the main series; there are a lot of new characters coming and one of them could end up being the perfect focus for the show.

Do you think that Dexter season 9 could pave the way for a spin-off?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter in the comments! We’ll have other updates soon enough. (Photo: Showtime.)

